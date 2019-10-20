WHEELER Carlton October 20, 2010 Ninth anniversary This is your ninth anniversary away from us. The years are quickly passing. Every day we remember you in our thoughts and our prayers. Dad you will always be in our hearts because in there you are still alive. We think of days gone by when we were all together, nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day. We want you to know how much we love and miss you and mommy. Every minute of every day life without the both of you has sadly changed so much. Forever in Our Hearts, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and You Have a New Little Great-Granddaughter. Our family is growing, Rilee and Aaron just got engaged and so did Sandy and Zacharie.



