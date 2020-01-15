Harris, Carlyle ALBANY Carlyle "CJ" Harris, 14, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side. CJ is survived by, his parents, Marion and Anthony Harris; and his siblings, Alana, Atiana, Luis and Elias. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on Friday, January 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Crossroads Center for Children, 1136 North Westcott Road, Suite 100, Schenectady, NY, 12306, crossroadscenter.org/donate/ or to Wildwood Schools, 2995 Curry Road Ext., Schenectady, NY, 12303 in CJ's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit New ComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 15, 2020