Boucher, Carmel R. ALBANY Carmel R. Boucher, 68 of Albany, died of natural causes at home on November 4, 2020. Born and educated in Canada, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Gracienne (Perreault) Boucher. Carmel worked as an administrative assistant at the Stratton VA Medical Center for 30 years, retiring in 2010. She had an affection for her cats and was affiliated with several no kill cat rescue organizations, as well as fostering many cats. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing. She is survived by her sister Carol F. (Timothy) Enman of Manchester, N.H.; her brother Donald L. (Diane) Boucher of Alva, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends, especially her dear friend Tim DeTraglia. Per Carmel's wishes, there will be no public services. Those who wish may donate in her memory to the Voice for the Voiceless, P.O. Box 2853, Schenectady, NY, 12325 or to any other no kill cat rescue of your choice.