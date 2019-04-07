Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmela Anna Smialek. View Sign

Smialek, Carmela Anna MECHANICVILLE Carmela Anna Smialek, 91 of Mid-Rise Apts., died peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Wesley Health Care Center, following a brief illness. Born in Mechanicville on October 29, 1927, she was the daughter of Charles and Philomena Mastropietro and wife of the late Edward J. Smialek. A 1945 graduate of Mechanicville High School, she also attended Albany Business College. She worked for G.E., Schenectady, for a short time and later for Grand Union, Waterford, where she worked as a secretary for many years before retiring in 1989. Carm was a lifelong member of the All Saints on the Hudson Parish (Assumption-St. Paul) and former member of the Mechanicville Senior Citizens. She was a skilled knitter who would sell her creations at the yearly craft fairs at CBA. Family and friends were also recipients of the cherished prizes she would craft for them, along with her famous cooking and baked goods. Survivors include her children, daughters, Mary Jo Pierce of Clifton Park and Charlene (Douglas) Aaron of Corinth; son Michael (Monica) Smialek of Latham; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Pierce, Michael (April) Smialek, Christopher Aaron, Amy Pierce, Corey Smialek and Megan Smialek; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Brooklyn and Peyton; and her brother, Frank (Maria) Mastropietro of Kissimmee, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Carm was predeceased by her son-in-law, Covel "Chase" Pierce; and her brothers, Anthony, Michael and Vincent Mastropietro. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 7 p.m. Interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Carmela A. Smialek to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

