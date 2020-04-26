Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmela "Millie" DeCaprio. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

DeCaprio, Carmela "Millie" ROTTERDAM Carmela "Millie" M. DeNofio DeCaprio, 93 of Rotterdam, passed away April 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Though the pandemic prevented her family from being by her side, she was not alone. Jesus held her in the palm of his hands and surrounded her with his host of angels. Born on August 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Dominick L. DeNofia and Helen Formichelli DeNofio. She was a 1944 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, a champion on rollerskates, as well as a talented tap dancer. After graduation, Carmela worked as a stenographer at the Naval Supply Depot, where she won many awards. She also worked for her father's real estate company, Uptown Realties. Later in life, she worked at Lucy's Pizza Place, the courtesy desk at The Carl Company and she retired from OTB. Known to her friends as Millie, she had a big loving heart, always helping others by bringing them clothes and food. She loved children and animals, eating pizza with her best friend Angie, jitterbugging, writing poetry and going to the casino. Her big Italian family meant everything to her. She loved spending time with her children and babysitting her grandchildren. From her marriage to the late Anthony T. DeCaprio, she is survived by three daughters, Roberta DeCaprio Lemke (James), Helena and Cynthai DeCaprio; four grandchildren, William R. Rockenstyre Jr., (Laurie), Tammy Rockenstyre (Keith), Raeven and Ryan Longo; four great-granddaughters, as well as a sister, Marguerite DeNofio Wos; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Carmine L. Denofio. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving care they gave to Carmela. Services will be private, and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmela's name to The City Mission of Schenectady or the Animal Protective Foundation. Please see







