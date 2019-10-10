Annello, Carmela M. ALBANY Carmela M. Annello, 101 years young, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Binghamton, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Venera Catalfamo Torre. Carmela was a retired longtime employee of New York State. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and watching the New York Yankees. She was the dear wife of the late Maurice A. Annello; beloved mother of Catherine A. McElroy and Joan Paigo; loving grandmother of Pamela DeBari, Michelle Smith, and Janice Wychgram; sister of the late Rose Darrigo, Mary Campanella, Joseph Torre and Angeline Bogart; Carmela is survived by five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all they did for Carmela during her time with them. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carmela's family Friday, October 11, 2019, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, N.Y. at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, N.Y. immediately following the Mass. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019