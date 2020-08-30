Couser, Carmela M. ALBANY Carmela M. LoGiudice Couser, 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Carmela was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Santo and Genevieve Viglucci LoGiudice. She lived in Albany all her life, and was a graduate of Albany High School and the College of Saint Rose with both bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She was employed as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years teaching at both Vincentian Institute and Holy Cross Grade Schools. Carmela inspired countless young students and was beloved by them and their families. She was an avid baker who will be remembered by many for her delicious Thanksgiving pies and the elaborate assortment of Christmas cookies she created every year. She loved her perennial garden and enjoyed walking, bird watching, Saturday shopping trips, and the company of her beloved dogs and cats. Above all, Carmela treasured time spent with her family. Carmela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Arthur E. Couser in 1993; and earlier this month by her son, Arthur S. Couser. She is survived by her cherished children, Anne Marie Couser (William Kuchinski) of Delmar, Michael Couser (Susan) of Chapin, S.C., Kathryn Couser of Albany, Genevieve Couser (Stephen Dominiak) of Albany, and Thomas Couser (Dara Cole) of Marblehead, Mass.; her devoted sister, Mary Ann LoGiudice, RSM, of Delmar; fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and by her dear friend and neighbor, Ellin Luft. Carmela's siblings and their spouses, Constance Pfister (Joseph), Joseph LoGiudice (Mary), and Santo LoGiudice also predeceased her. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution the family suggests Community Maternity Services, 27 N Main Ave, Albany, NY 12203; or The Sisters of Mercy, 310 S Manning Blvd # 1, Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com
