1/1
Carmela R. Valenzi
1934 - 2020
Valenzi, Carmela R. HALFMOON Carmela R. Valenzi, 86 of Halfmoon, died at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded and in the loving care of her family. She was born on June 12, 1934, in Mechanicville, and was the daughter of the late Martin and Rose Zeppetelli Riccardi. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School, class of 1951 and the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1954. Carmela was was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Valenzi, who died on July 14, 1999. In her early years, Carmela was a registered nurse at Samaritan Hospital in Troy for about 10 years and following her marriage she was a housewife and homemaker. She was an avid golfer and bowler. Carmela was an enthusiastic sports fan. She followed the N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and the Syracuse University teams. She had been a member of the Ballston Spa Country Club. She was a faithful communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the devoted mother of Richard (Lorena) Valenzi of Clifton Park, and Susan (Marc) Techman of Chittenango, N.Y.; sister of Rosemarie (Frank) Enzien of Venice, Fla. and Clifton Park, Viola (William) Burrough of Leesburg, Fla. and Martin (Beth) Riccardi Jr. of Stillwater; cherished grandmother of Joseph and Nicole Valenzi of Clifton Park; sister-in-law of Enzo Valenzi of Richmond, Texas; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Friends may visit at the church prior to the Mass.Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2020.
