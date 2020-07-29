Salerno, Carmela GUILDERLAND Carmela Salerno, 79, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Bafia, a province of Messina, Sicily, Carmela immigrated to the United States at the age of 14 with her mother, aunt, uncle and cousin. She worked for over 25 years in the healthcare field at the Teresian House, a position in which she was able to impact the lives of others, which she took great pride in. She was a longtime parishioner of Christ the King Church. The matriarch of her family, Carmela prided herself on family togetherness. She pulled out all the stops when preparing a holiday meal, leaving no detail unattended to. In her spare time, she loved to read and write and found joy in constantly learning throughout her lifetime. Carmela was predeceased in 2014 by her beloved husband, Salvatore Salerno. She leaves behind her two sons and their spouses as well as three grandchildren. Calling hours will take place on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, because Carmela took tremendous pride in her role at the Teresian House, please consider donations to their activities department, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
