Swanson, Carmela "Connie" NEWBURGH Carmela "Connie" Swanson, 104, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Carmela was the daughter of the late Angelo and Consiglia Bucci. Carmela was the loving wife of Richard Swanson; they were married for 44 years. Connie enjoyed life and being with people. She was the life of the party! Connie is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa Feldman and great-granddaughter, Madison Buchan; her grandson, Albert Feldman Jr. and great-granddaughters, Miakoda and Kestrel Feldman; and many loving relatives. Connie was predeceased by her daughter, Sheila (Al) Feldman; and by her siblings and stepsiblings. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at a later date determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Connie's memory to the Hope Club of Latham, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020