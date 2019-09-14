Gavin, Carmella A. ALBANY Carmella A. Catizone Gavin, 87 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Carmella was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Cosima and Rafael Catizone. She lived in Albany all her life. She loved to cook and spend time with her family, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She left many memories to cherish. Carmella was predeceased by her husband Charles L. Gavin in 1996. She is survived by her children, Judy Gallagher (Leo), Joyce Strait, William Gavin, and Charles Gavin; her grandchildren, Wesley, Deanna, and Brandon; and her brother Charles Catizone (the late Brenda). She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Catizone (survived by her sister-in-law Mary); and predeceased by her sister Catherine Dickson (James). Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services are being held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 14, 2019