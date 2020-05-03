Carmella DeMarco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMarco, Carmella ALBANY Carmella DeMarco, 84 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Italy, Carmella has resided in Albany for over 57 years. She was the wife of the late Ralph DeMarco who passed away in 2002 after 52 years of marriage. Carmella was formerly employed with the N.Y.S. Senate in Albany for 22 years where she retired. She was a member and a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi (former St. James) Church. Carmella was also a proud member of the Carpet Master Bowling League. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and spending time with her entire family and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Maria (Daniel) Brady; her son Angelo (Beverly) DeMarco; her grandchildren, Danielle Bennett, Master Sgt. Michael Brady and John Brady. She was the great-grandmother of eight and is also survived by her sister-in-law Filomena DeMarco. Besides her parents and husband, Carmella was predeceased by her daughter Veronica DeMarco; as well as all of her siblings, Carlo, Cercia and Antonio; and two of her grandchildren, Marella LaBelle and Jessica Lennon. Carmella is survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved