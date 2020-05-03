DeMarco, Carmella ALBANY Carmella DeMarco, 84 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Italy, Carmella has resided in Albany for over 57 years. She was the wife of the late Ralph DeMarco who passed away in 2002 after 52 years of marriage. Carmella was formerly employed with the N.Y.S. Senate in Albany for 22 years where she retired. She was a member and a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi (former St. James) Church. Carmella was also a proud member of the Carpet Master Bowling League. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and spending time with her entire family and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Maria (Daniel) Brady; her son Angelo (Beverly) DeMarco; her grandchildren, Danielle Bennett, Master Sgt. Michael Brady and John Brady. She was the great-grandmother of eight and is also survived by her sister-in-law Filomena DeMarco. Besides her parents and husband, Carmella was predeceased by her daughter Veronica DeMarco; as well as all of her siblings, Carlo, Cercia and Antonio; and two of her grandchildren, Marella LaBelle and Jessica Lennon. Carmella is survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.