Fusco, Carmella M. MECHANICVILLE Carmella M. Fusco passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Saratoga Springs with her loving family and devoted caregivers by her side. Carmella was born in Mechanicville on June 10, 1922, to the late Teresa and Antonio Pignatelli. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Anthony Fusco. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Dominick, Vincent, Joseph and Alphonse Pignatelli; and sisters, Odelia Cimino, Mary Carr, Adeline Rubino, Anna DeLucia and Teresa Whalen. Carmella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She worked as a machinist (Rosie the Riveter) at the Watervliet Arsenal making parts for tank and artillery big guns, at the family run pizza shop in Mechanicville and retired from Tagsons' Paper Company. Carmella was a communicant of All Saints on The Hudson Church. Carmella is survived by her two loving daughters, Anne Fusco-Ogden and her husband Gary Ogden of Porter Corners and Kathleen Fusco and her husband Edward Kinowski of Saratoga Lake; cherished grandchildren, Tyler and Katie Ogden; great-grandchildren, Steven and Abigail Ogden; sister Rose Zappone; sister-in-law Emily Grasso; brother-in-law Angelo Fusco and numerous nieces and nephews. Our fondest memory will always be her beautiful smile, big blue eyes and her love of singing with family and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the passionate care provided over the past nine years by "her Momma Girls" Ann, Denise G., Denise S., Heidi, Jackie, Marilyn and Laryssa, whom she loved dearly; and medical professionals Alice Brown and Kelli Foley. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 p.m. followed by her interment with her husband in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions in Carmella's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 Attn. Wish Fund. Online remembrances may be made at







