MESSIER Carmella In loving memory of our dear loving sister who passed away one year ago today, February 28, 2018. Lonely is the homes without you, Life to us is not the same, All the world would be like heaven, If we could have you back again. A light is from our household gone, A voice we loved is still, A place is vacant in our homes, That never can be filled. May the God of love and mercy, Care for our loved one who is gone, And bless with consolation, For those left to carry on. The happy hours we once enjoyed, How sweet our memories still, But death has left a vacant place, This world can NEVER fill. God gave us strength to bear it, And courage to fight the blow, What it has meant to lose you, God alone will ever know. We love and miss you, Carm. Rest In Peace, Carm Mary Ann and Richie



