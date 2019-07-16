MESSIER Carmella Sweet and loving memory of our dear sister Carmella on her second Birthday in Heaven, July 16, 2019. Wishing you were here today, For even just awhile, So we could say Happy Birthday, and see your loving smile. The only gifts today will be sweet memories left behind, of laughter, joy, and happiness, that echoes through our mind. If we were given just one wish, one that would come through, we wish you were back beside us, To Spend A Day With You. We love and miss you, Carm. Rest in Peace Carm Love Sister and Brother Mary Ann and Richie



