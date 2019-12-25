MESSIER Carmella In loving memory of our dear sister Carmella Messier who is spending her second Christmas in Heaven. God took you away from us Sometime ago today He had a new task for you, And to start without delay. Your task was to watch over Those you left behind To take away the pain we felt, And to ease our weary minds. The pain will never go away But our minds are at ease Knowing you are in Heaven Waching through the trees. Rest in peace, Carm Loving Sister and Brother Mare and Richie



