MESSIER Carmella In loving memory of our dear loving sister who passed away two year ago today, February 28, 2018. Today is a painful day full of saddness and of grief, We mourn the moment that you left recalling how life use to be. You were someone very special who left their mark on many lives. Things just haven't been the same. We wish all the people to whom you were so true. If all could take a moment and say a prayer for you. We miss and love you so much Carm. Rest in peace Carm Mary Ann & Richie Zaccardo



