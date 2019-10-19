Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Edna Rios Sissman. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Levine Memorial Chapel 649 Washington Ave. Albany , NY View Map Service 1:00 PM Congregation Beth Emeth 100 Academy Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sissman, Carmen Edna Rios LATHAM Carmen Edna Rios Sissman, age 86, died peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born on September 5, 1933, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico to Pedro Miguel Rios and Socorro Rios (Contreras), she arrived with her family to the mainland in 1944 where her father got work for the war effort at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was a graduate of Eastern District High School ('51) and CUNY Brooklyn ('55). She began a career in teaching at PS 122 and met the love of her life Jack J. Sissman on a blind date set up by teaching colleagues. They were married on July 31, 1959. Edna continued teaching to provide for the family as Jack pursued his law degree at NYU Law School. After Jack began his legal career, Edna left teaching to start the family. Matthew was born in 1963 and Daniel in 1969. Edna shared Jack's interest in politics and campaigned with him during his campaigns for New York City Council in 1969 and Colonie Town Judge in 1975. In 1973, the family moved from the Lower East Side of Manhattan to Latham, where Jack took a job with NYSUT. As the boys got older, Edna decided to return to and further her education, enrolling at the State University of Albany in August of 1976. In May of 1978, she was awarded a Master of Science Degree in bilingual education. Edna entered state service in September of 1984 when she started at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a budget analyst and retired in 2000 as an administrative assistant. Following her retirement, Edna along with the rest of the family diligently looked after Jack as his health declined. They also helped Matthew to recover from his 2013 accident. Edna was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany. She was also an active member of the Latham Women's Club, serving as president from 1980 to 1982 and as co-president from 1990 to 1991 and again from 1994 to 1995. Throughout the time of her involvement with the Latham Women's Club, she enthusiastically threw herself into all of the club's projects. For many years before and at the time of her death, Edna was a proud member of the Albany County Democratic Committee, representing District 53 in the Town of Colonie. Edna will be remembered as a kind, generous, patient soul who always had time for a friend (or even a stranger) in need. Survivors include her sons, Matthew and Daniel and Daniel's wife Megan of the Capital Region; her sister Neddy Ortiz (Juan) of Hazlet, N.J.; her brother Peter Rios (Karen) of Florida, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jack J. Sissman. There will be a viewing at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. Services will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25. All are welcome. The burial will occur in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Information about the specifics will be available at a later date. Information on Shiva which will be observed on Friday, October 25, will be forthcoming. All will be welcome. Throughout her life, Edna was proud of her Puerto Rican heritage. Accordingly, contributions in Edna's memory are welcome at the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Program at







Sissman, Carmen Edna Rios LATHAM Carmen Edna Rios Sissman, age 86, died peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born on September 5, 1933, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico to Pedro Miguel Rios and Socorro Rios (Contreras), she arrived with her family to the mainland in 1944 where her father got work for the war effort at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was a graduate of Eastern District High School ('51) and CUNY Brooklyn ('55). She began a career in teaching at PS 122 and met the love of her life Jack J. Sissman on a blind date set up by teaching colleagues. They were married on July 31, 1959. Edna continued teaching to provide for the family as Jack pursued his law degree at NYU Law School. After Jack began his legal career, Edna left teaching to start the family. Matthew was born in 1963 and Daniel in 1969. Edna shared Jack's interest in politics and campaigned with him during his campaigns for New York City Council in 1969 and Colonie Town Judge in 1975. In 1973, the family moved from the Lower East Side of Manhattan to Latham, where Jack took a job with NYSUT. As the boys got older, Edna decided to return to and further her education, enrolling at the State University of Albany in August of 1976. In May of 1978, she was awarded a Master of Science Degree in bilingual education. Edna entered state service in September of 1984 when she started at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a budget analyst and retired in 2000 as an administrative assistant. Following her retirement, Edna along with the rest of the family diligently looked after Jack as his health declined. They also helped Matthew to recover from his 2013 accident. Edna was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany. She was also an active member of the Latham Women's Club, serving as president from 1980 to 1982 and as co-president from 1990 to 1991 and again from 1994 to 1995. Throughout the time of her involvement with the Latham Women's Club, she enthusiastically threw herself into all of the club's projects. For many years before and at the time of her death, Edna was a proud member of the Albany County Democratic Committee, representing District 53 in the Town of Colonie. Edna will be remembered as a kind, generous, patient soul who always had time for a friend (or even a stranger) in need. Survivors include her sons, Matthew and Daniel and Daniel's wife Megan of the Capital Region; her sister Neddy Ortiz (Juan) of Hazlet, N.J.; her brother Peter Rios (Karen) of Florida, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jack J. Sissman. There will be a viewing at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. Services will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25. All are welcome. The burial will occur in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Information about the specifics will be available at a later date. Information on Shiva which will be observed on Friday, October 25, will be forthcoming. All will be welcome. Throughout her life, Edna was proud of her Puerto Rican heritage. Accordingly, contributions in Edna's memory are welcome at the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Program at hispanicfederationunidos.org Please check the Levine Memorial Chapel website for most updated information. levinememorialchapel.com/home Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close