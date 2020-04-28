Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Graveside service 12:30 PM Albany Rural Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Giunta, Carmen J. LATHAM Carmen J. Giunta, 68, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Troy on June 6, 1951, the loving son of the late Charles and Dorothy Nazarian Giunta. Carmen was a 1969 graduate of Shaker High School. He began his working career at Schaefer Brewery in Albany and left to work at the Albany County Water Treatment Plant where he was employed for 33 years as a supervisor before retiring, After retirement, Carmen loved spending time with his family and friends at area casinos and horse tracks. Carmen was an avid New York Yankees fan. Carmen's greatest joy in life was to bring his family their favorite things, whether it was food or home goods, no matter what it was, if it was your favorite he was sure to bring it home to you. He raised all of us as if we were his own. He was always giving all of himself and all he had to all of us. He was the beloved brother of Nancy (Carl) Haverly of Colonie and Jerry Giunta (Maria Sorriento) of Latham; his extended family, George and Sue Sisco, Donald D'Angelus and Anthony Chayka; dear uncle of Jason (Julie) DePaulo and Gina DePaulo (Kevin Laraway); great-uncle to Adrianna Laraway and Anthony and Ava DePaulo. Carmen is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony for immediate family and close friends will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands (please gather at the main office entrance off of Broadway). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nick's Fight to be Healed Foundation (for Pediatric Cancer), PO Box 217, Rexford, NY 12148 or







Giunta, Carmen J. LATHAM Carmen J. Giunta, 68, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Troy on June 6, 1951, the loving son of the late Charles and Dorothy Nazarian Giunta. Carmen was a 1969 graduate of Shaker High School. He began his working career at Schaefer Brewery in Albany and left to work at the Albany County Water Treatment Plant where he was employed for 33 years as a supervisor before retiring, After retirement, Carmen loved spending time with his family and friends at area casinos and horse tracks. Carmen was an avid New York Yankees fan. Carmen's greatest joy in life was to bring his family their favorite things, whether it was food or home goods, no matter what it was, if it was your favorite he was sure to bring it home to you. He raised all of us as if we were his own. He was always giving all of himself and all he had to all of us. He was the beloved brother of Nancy (Carl) Haverly of Colonie and Jerry Giunta (Maria Sorriento) of Latham; his extended family, George and Sue Sisco, Donald D'Angelus and Anthony Chayka; dear uncle of Jason (Julie) DePaulo and Gina DePaulo (Kevin Laraway); great-uncle to Adrianna Laraway and Anthony and Ava DePaulo. Carmen is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony for immediate family and close friends will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands (please gather at the main office entrance off of Broadway). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nick's Fight to be Healed Foundation (for Pediatric Cancer), PO Box 217, Rexford, NY 12148 or fighttobehealed.org . Arrangements are by the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home in Latham. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020

