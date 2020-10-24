1/1
Carney R. Brown
Brown, Carney R. TROY Carney R. Brown, 61 of Troy, entered eternal life at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020, after a courageous fourteen-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Petersburg, Va. on June 7, 1959, Carney was the son of the late Russell and Alberta (Pryor) Brown. "Connie," "CB" or "Poppa," as he was known to family and friends, was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. Steadfast in his love for his family, he was often found surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was laid back and always willing to help those in need. Whether it was teaching a child baseball or fixing a car, he always gave back to his family and friends. He was a quiet soul, and his compassion and loyalty rang loudly. He was always kind to everyone he met. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Dante Brown (James) of Nottingham, Md., Justin Brown, Erica Vanderwarker (Kevin), and Erick Serrano, all of Troy; four grandchildren, Mason, Jacob and Everly Vanderwarker and Carter Brown; his siblings, Larry (Desmond) of Glen Falls, Sandra, Ronnie (Brenda) of Troy, Carolyn of Hopewell, Va., Wyatt Kingston and Russelyn (Gerald) Smith of Richmond, Va., Doris Mason of Fayetteville, N.C., David and Michelle of Troy; and Kimberly of Schenectady. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his long-time friends, Janice Bagarose, Jose Rosa and Earl Everett. Carney was preceded in death by his wife Joanne (DelCogliano) Brown. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their support, compassion and excellent care of our father Carney. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, on Monday, October 26, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations are required in the funeral home. Interment will be for family only in Elmwood Cemetery, Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
