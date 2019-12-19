Carol A. Coger

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Obituary
Send Flowers

Coger, Carol A. TROY Carol A. Coger, 58 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth Gokey Sr. Carol enjoyed being with her family and friends. Carol was predeceased by her brother Joseph Gokey. She is survived by her children, Nicole (Dashawn) M. Hadden, Robert (Elena) E. McCauley Sr. and James M. Coger II, all of Troy. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Giselle, Robert Jr., Daniel, Jasmin, Arianna and Olivia; her brother Hubert (Radmilla) Terry; two nieces, Phyllis DeMaria and Jeanie Garneau; and by her best friend Donna Cinney. In keeping with Carol's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.