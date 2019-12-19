Coger, Carol A. TROY Carol A. Coger, 58 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth Gokey Sr. Carol enjoyed being with her family and friends. Carol was predeceased by her brother Joseph Gokey. She is survived by her children, Nicole (Dashawn) M. Hadden, Robert (Elena) E. McCauley Sr. and James M. Coger II, all of Troy. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Giselle, Robert Jr., Daniel, Jasmin, Arianna and Olivia; her brother Hubert (Radmilla) Terry; two nieces, Phyllis DeMaria and Jeanie Garneau; and by her best friend Donna Cinney. In keeping with Carol's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019