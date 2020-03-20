Conroy, Carol A. (Braman) GREEN ISLAND Carol A. (Braman) Conroy, 61, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Saratoga, she lived in Green Island since childhood and was raised by her foster parents, the late Arthur "Jake" and Dora Valenzi Servis. Carol had been employed as a secretary by N.Y.S. DSS and OTDA for 33 years, retiring in 2014. She loved to travel and she also loved spending her summers at her camp on Sacandaga Lake. She was a member of the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Auxiliary and had served as secretary of the dart league for 10 years. She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Gary Conroy; her precious daughter, Tracie (fiance Mike Chouinard) Conroy; her siblings, Sharon Braman Bennett, Steve Braman and Ronnie Braman; her mother-in-law, Katherine Conroy; her brothers and sisters-in law, Billy (Faith) Conroy, Karen (late Paul) Corey, Michael (Diane) Conroy and Colleen (David) Messier; and many nieces and nephews. Carol's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends and will not hold any public services at this time. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date and time that will be published in the Times Union and on the website for McNulty Funeral Home. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2020