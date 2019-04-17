Decker, Carol A. EAST NASSAU Carol A. Decker, 66 of East Nassau, passed away at Albany Medical Center on April 15, 2019. Born in Newport, Vt. to the late Raymond and Lila Lucas and she was the loving wife of Wayne Decker. Carol was a loving person who was always willing to help anyone and she had a love of cooking. She worked as a library assistant for the New Lebanon Jr./Sr. High School for 22 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Chris) Carroll and Sharon (Scott) Putnam; stepdaughters, Melissa (Trevor) Decker, Tina (Marc) Decker and Crystal (Chris) Jones; siblings, Wayne, David and Steve Lucas and Joyce Hebert. She also leaves her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to whom she was a loving Nana; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. to celebrate Carol's life. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005. Online condolences may be offered to Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019