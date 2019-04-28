Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Dziamba. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dziamba, Carol A. COLONIE Carol A. Dziamba, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Carol was the daughter of the late Michael and Sadie (Kucharski) Dziamba. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Dziamba. Carol graduated from SUNY Albany, receiving both her bachelor's and master's degree. She started her teaching career at Philip Schuyler High School and retired from Albany High School. Her love of learning, brought her to Union College, where she would take "UCall" classes. In addition, Carol also attended Hill courses and classes at Skidmore College. She would always be the first one in class waiting for the lectures to begin. She was adventurous, had an active mind, was an avid skier, belonging to the OC Ski club and always looked forward to Thursday night meetings with her dear friends. Her love of skiing continued on with the 70+ Ski Club, which brought her to the slopes of Montana, Utah and Colorado. Carol loved to travel the world and was always looking forward to the next trip, with Road Scholar International. One of the highlights or her life was trekking the bottom slopes of the Himalaya mountains. Carol belonged to the Siena Opera Club and enjoyed traveling to the New York City Metropolitan Opera and Glimmerglass where she enjoyed the new productions. On any given day in the summer she would grab her lawn chair, lunch, books and beautiful golden retriever, Jasmine and was off to Lake George, Bolton Landing, Saratoga and Cobleskill or anywhere there was a big shady tree, where you would find her reading her books. She was an avid reader, she was always ready to share her enthusiasm about her books, authors and story plots. She enjoyed being part of many book clubs with Schenectady, Voorheesville, Saratoga, Albany and Colonie. The first section she read of the Sunday New York Times was the Best Sellers book reviews, and you could be sure she would be on the phone with Colonie Library the following day to reserve the new arrivals. She cherished her beloved longtime friends, BJ Mangold, Dorothy Miazza and of course her faithful travel companion, Wanda Brady, with whom she shared travel adventures and memories. She was always thankful for her dear neighbors, who were there at a moments notice, especially Carly and Lily, her dog sitters, which brought her peace of mind whenever she was traveling and her dear friend Chrissy, who grew up before her eyes. Carol is survived by her loving sister, Dorothy McCrea and her brother-in-law Bill McCrea who always brought laughter to her life. She is also survived by her nephews, John and Jason McCrea, whom she was so proud of and opened their minds to new adventures and life pursuits. She would, on a moments notice, take them white water rafting in Maine, crab digging in Cape Cod, hiking in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks and wherever the car would take them. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Tuesday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Guiding Eyes For The Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598 or to the K9s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Porte Verda, FL, 32081 ( [email protected] ) or to the Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in Carol's memory. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019

