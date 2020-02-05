Carol A. Entwistle

Service Information
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Obituary
Entwistle, Carol A. HALFMOON Carol A. Entwistle, age 72 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Carol was born in Dighton, Mass. and moved to New York after marrying the love her life, the late William "Bill" Entwistle. Bill and Carol worked hard to save for their house and loved to travel and go antiquing. Bill was a purchasing manager and Carol was self-employed and at one time owned Carol's Country Flowers. Carol loved life and especially her dogs, her garden, Cape Cod, and clam chowder. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara and Judi; and her lifelong friend Sharon. There will be no calling hours and all services will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Carol's name to Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St., Schenectady, NY, 12308.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020
