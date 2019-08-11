Fabozzi, Carol A. ALBANY Carol Ann Warner Fabozzi, 80 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Carol was the wife of the late Nicholas Fabozzi; and mother of Debbie Pasquali (Jim) of Guilderland, and Mary Beth Champagne of Colonie. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St. (behind CVS), Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery, Cobleskill. The family suggests memorial contributions to Community Hospice, Noah's Kingdom Humane Society, or Whiskers Animal Benevolent League. A complete obituary will follow tomorrow. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019