Paloski, Carol A. Gregory TROY Carol A. Gregory Paloski, 73 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Drosky Murray; and the beloved wife of the late David Gregory and the late Thomas Paloski. Carol was a retiree from the New York State Higher Education Department. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and an active member of the Polish American Club in South Troy. She is survived by her children: David and Mandy Gregory, Diane Gregory and Michael and Faith Gregory. She was the proud grandmother of Aviana and Alex Gregory; and sister of Bernadette Signor. In addition to her spouses, she was also predeceased by her siblings: Marie Austin, John, James and William Murray. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful companion Stella. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To our guests, please note, masks and social distancing during the visitation and funeral services will be required. Those wishing to remember Carol through donation may send contributions to the Polish American Club, 507 1st St., Troy, NY, 12180.