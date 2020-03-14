Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Koonz. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Koonz, Carol A. ALBANY Carol Monforte Koonz, 70, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she graduated from St. Joseph's School. She was employed by the Albany City School District for 30 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise Greco Monforte and David Monforte; and her beloved brother Anthony Monforte. She is survived by her children, Gary Koonz Jr. (Cindy), Dena Koonz Maylath and David Koonz; her adored grandchildren are Zachary Koonz and Alexcia Koonz. Very close to Carol's heart were Lisa Koonz and Jim Almindo. Carol loved spending all of her time with her family. Some of her greatest joys were family gatherings, boating and beach time. Some of her proudest moments were spent attending her grandkids sporting events - Zachary's wrestling and traveling from state to state for Alexcia's softball. She was the best mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. The family of Carol would like to thank the staff at New York Oncology and the Community Hospice for the loving care their mom received. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Sunday, March 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way) Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.











Koonz, Carol A. ALBANY Carol Monforte Koonz, 70, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she graduated from St. Joseph's School. She was employed by the Albany City School District for 30 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise Greco Monforte and David Monforte; and her beloved brother Anthony Monforte. She is survived by her children, Gary Koonz Jr. (Cindy), Dena Koonz Maylath and David Koonz; her adored grandchildren are Zachary Koonz and Alexcia Koonz. Very close to Carol's heart were Lisa Koonz and Jim Almindo. Carol loved spending all of her time with her family. Some of her greatest joys were family gatherings, boating and beach time. Some of her proudest moments were spent attending her grandkids sporting events - Zachary's wrestling and traveling from state to state for Alexcia's softball. She was the best mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. The family of Carol would like to thank the staff at New York Oncology and the Community Hospice for the loving care their mom received. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Sunday, March 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way) Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close