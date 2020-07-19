Lambert, Carol A. ALBANY Carol Anne Lambert, 74, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor DeWitte. Carol retired from the NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation after many years of service. She was an avid animal lover and especially enjoyed watching birds. Carol is survived by her daughter, Dana E. Bliven of Catskill. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, on Monday, July 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, So. Bethlehem. Masks and social distancing are required. Contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.