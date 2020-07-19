1/
Carol A. Lambert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lambert, Carol A. ALBANY Carol Anne Lambert, 74, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor DeWitte. Carol retired from the NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation after many years of service. She was an avid animal lover and especially enjoyed watching birds. Carol is survived by her daughter, Dana E. Bliven of Catskill. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, on Monday, July 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, So. Bethlehem. Masks and social distancing are required. Contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Graveside service
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved