MacVeigh, Carol A. STEPHENTOWN Carol A. MacVeigh, 66, of Grange Hall Road, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Berkshire Medical Center Hospital. Born in Pittsfield, Carol was the daughter of the late Wayne D. MacVeigh and Theresa Hammersmith Williamson. Carol was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Berlin High School. Carol had worked for Seagrott Co., Yonder Farms and Mead Co. in Lee. Carol enjoyed her flower gardens. Survivors include her stepfather and best friend Douglas F. Williamson of Stephentown; her brothers, John MacVeigh of Pittsfield and Matthew Williamson of Stephentown; her sister Brenda Flynn of Troy; and her beloved nieces, Kaieta, Sasha and Autumn Williamson whom Carol was a daily caregiver to. Services will be held at a later date. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019