Carol A. MacVeigh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. MacVeigh.
Service Information
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY
12018
(518)-674-3100
Obituary
Send Flowers

MacVeigh, Carol A. STEPHENTOWN Carol A. MacVeigh, 66, of Grange Hall Road, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Berkshire Medical Center Hospital. Born in Pittsfield, Carol was the daughter of the late Wayne D. MacVeigh and Theresa Hammersmith Williamson. Carol was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Berlin High School. Carol had worked for Seagrott Co., Yonder Farms and Mead Co. in Lee. Carol enjoyed her flower gardens. Survivors include her stepfather and best friend Douglas F. Williamson of Stephentown; her brothers, John MacVeigh of Pittsfield and Matthew Williamson of Stephentown; her sister Brenda Flynn of Troy; and her beloved nieces, Kaieta, Sasha and Autumn Williamson whom Carol was a daily caregiver to. Services will be held at a later date. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.