Perkinson, Carol A. COLONIE Carol A. Perkinson, 81 of South Colonie, and winter resident of Condado, Puerto Rico, passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 7, 2020. She was born in Colonie, on June 13, 1939, to the late William and Anna Lansley. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James J. Perkinson; and her daughter, Anne Marie Perkinson. She is survived by her daughters, Christine A. Perkinson and Michelle M. Perkinson; her sister Rita Figler; and her cherished grandchildren, Allyssa A. Perkinson and Leonard L. (Lewie) Perkinson. Carol was a graduate of Cathedral Academy in Albany. She was a former employee of New York Telephone and AT&T and spent many years, side by side with her husband, running the kitchen at the Shell Inn in Rensselaerville. Carol was a proud member of the North Albany Limericks, the Polish American Citizens Club Auxiliary, the West Albany Fire Department Auxiliary and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians JFK Div. 1. She was a devout Catholic who attended mass up to six times per week when able to. She was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Albany volunteering in their food pantry and The Stella Maris Parish in Condado, Puerto Rico. She enjoyed traveling and family vacations, an occasional Medallia or Smithwicks, and spending time with her friends. She loved red cars, reading, ice cream, shopping, and getting her hair done weekly. We would also like to thank hospice for their assistance in these trying times. A private ceremony will be held at Reilly & Son Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, followed by the burial which will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Social distancing is required and available at both locations. The family understands if you are unable to attend due to the current pandemic and welcomes your prayers in their time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Scholarship Fund at Blessed Sacrament School, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206 would be appreciated. Please feel free to visit the funeral home website to express condolences and share written memories reillyandson.com