Persico, Carol A. RAVENA Carol A. Persico, 84, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Carol was born in Manhattan on October 1, 1936, a daughter of the late George and Lydia Burnett and was raised in the Ravena area. After 33 years of service, Carol retired from the Desmond in Colonie. She loved cruising and watching her Boston Red Sox. Family came first to Carol, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her great-grandsons play baseball and basketball. Carol was predeceased by her late husband of 64 years, Salvatore G. Persico. Survivors include her children, Lynda (Marty) Lombardo, Salvatore G. (Jill) Persico Jr. and Sandra Losavio; grandchildren, Samantha (Ashley West) Bailey, Nicole (Shawn) Harris, Amanda (Jake Church) Persico, Rocco, Alexandra and Gianna Losavio; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Aiden Harris and Logan Church; sister, Jean Almindo; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, in Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Carol to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143.