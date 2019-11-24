Albany Times Union Obituaries
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
San Carlos, Carol Ann Blythe ALBANY Carol Ann Blythe San Carlos, 63, died November 12, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Alice Blythe; wife of the late Blackhawk San Carlos; mother of Distarte and Ikce San Carlos; grandmother of Ikce Jr. and Alyna San Carlos and Arianna Smith; sister of Alison Merrill, Diane Burfeind and Barbara Blythe. The funeral and calling hours were private. Interment will be in St. Thomas Lutheran Church Cemetery. A celebration of Carol's life will take place at a later date. Visit marrafuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019
