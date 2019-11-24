|
|
San Carlos, Carol Ann Blythe ALBANY Carol Ann Blythe San Carlos, 63, died November 12, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Alice Blythe; wife of the late Blackhawk San Carlos; mother of Distarte and Ikce San Carlos; grandmother of Ikce Jr. and Alyna San Carlos and Arianna Smith; sister of Alison Merrill, Diane Burfeind and Barbara Blythe. The funeral and calling hours were private. Interment will be in St. Thomas Lutheran Church Cemetery. A celebration of Carol's life will take place at a later date. Visit marrafuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019