Clark, Carol Ann ROTTERDAM Carol Ann Clark, 75, passed away March 23, 2019, in her home after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Carol was born in Buffalo, the daughter of Dewey and Marquerite Gaughan Seiler. She enjoyed making crafts especially sewing and cake decorating. Carol also enjoyed watching old movies of all genres. Carol is survived by two sons and two daughters, Sean Clark (Michelle) of Rotterdam Junction, Tara Lyn Towers (Ed) of Longmont, Colo., Patrick Clark (Ursula) of Springfield, Va., and Erin Green (John) of Scotia; eight grandchildren, Dillon and Justin "Rusty" Clark, Emily and Holli Towers, Jacob, Sarah, and Jordan Green, and Ann-Marie Clark; a brother John "Jack" Seiler (Kathy); her former husband Glenn Clark of Holley, N.Y.; and a sister in-law Jan Leyda. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne "Bud" Leyda, Richard "Dick" Leyda, and Paul Seiler. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Ravenswood Pub and Restaurant, 1021 Route 146, Clifton Park. Contributions in Carol's name may be made to the M.S. Society or Pet Connection.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Clark.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019