Dietz-Faulkner, Carol Ann ALBANY Carol Ann Dietz-Faulkner , 75, born on February 22, 1943, in Albany, N.Y., to the parents of William and Elizabeth Dietz, went home to eternal rest Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carol retired from the Stratton VA Medical Center following many years of dedicated service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton Faulkner of Albany; sister, Delores; brother-in-law, Lewis; great-grandson, Jayceon Longmire; and granddaughter, Kavonna Edmonds. Carol is survived by her children, Mark Edmonds (Marie), Michele Tucker (John), Kevin Edmonds (Wendy), Bruce Edmonds (Judith), Keith Edmonds (Melinda), Mileesha Faulkner-Heath (James); grandchildren, Kashaun Landy, Mark Edmonds, Jr., Jordan Edmonds, Niya Tucker, Cassandra Edmonds, Devin Edmonds, Clarence Jabar Edmonds, Octavia Edmonds, Bruce Edmonds, Jr., Brandi Edmonds, Brein Edmonds, Brianca Edmonds, Logan Edmonds, Thea Edmonds, Keith Edmonds, Jr., Kasiya Longmire, Marquis Heath, Jamel Heath, Jaylen Heath; brother, William Dietz (Janet); sister, Frances Fanning (John); sister-in-law, Sandra Gamble (Robert); special friend, Edward "Dooley" Thomas; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany. A home going celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at New Comer following viewing. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







