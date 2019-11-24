|
Garofalo, Carol Ann CLIFTON PARK Carol Ann Garofalo, 85 of Clifton Park and Dennis, Mass., entered peacefully into eternal rest on November 10, 2019. Carol was born in East Boston on November 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Enrico and Ellen (Carrigan) Camerlengo. Carol pursued a degree in home economics at State Teachers College of Framingham. Carol, and her late husband Armand, owned and operated Garofalo & Baldyga, Inc. Tax and Business Services, in addition she was employed many years for the Shenendehowa School System. Carol had an artistic eye, especially with interior design, she was a gifted seamstress, crafter, and loved tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed reading, history and travel. Carol's special place was her treasured home on Cape Cod, surrounded by her family and friends, cooking and entertaining. She was a Christian, spirit filled and faithful woman who was devoted to her family and faith. Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband Armand U. Garofalo whom she married on October 1, 1955, in the Holy Name Church in West Roxbury, Mass., until his passing on April 25, 2017; loving son, Douglas Anthony Garofalo; and siblings, Bernice McNamara and Henry Camerlengo. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Karen Ann (Kevin J.) Hassett, Christine Costa Garofalo, Brian Armand (Lori) Garofalo and Janice Ellen (Todd A.) Baldyga; adoring grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Garofalo, Kiri (Sophorn) Son, Amelia (Mark Rosenberg) Garofalo, Max Baldyga and Theodore Baldyga; great-grandchild, Carter Garofalo; sister, Joyce (William) Carlezon; sister-in-law, Edith (David) Burns and many loving nieces and nephews. Mom, you gave us all so much. Thanks for teaching us how to fly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 29, at 9 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider contributions to UIC, Douglas A. Garofalo, Memorial Faculty Fellowship Fund, 303 Jefferson Hall-MC033, 929 West Harrison St., Chicago, IL, 60607.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019