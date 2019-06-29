Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lamiano, Carol Ann TROY Carol Ann Lamiano of Troy, N.Y. peacefully passed into eternal rest, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning June 26, 2019, at her residence, after a long illness. Carol was born in Jersey City, N.J. in 1936. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Hederick Malstrom; sister to Charles; and loving and devoted wife of Frank Lamiano Jr. of Troy for 61 years. A graduate from Bellevue Nursing School, Carol was a registered nurse for over 45 years and had been employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy where she worked in the ICU and the surgical recovery room . She was a communicant at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She enjoyed painting, cooking, playing mahjong, and spending time with her dear friends. Most of all Carol loved spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol is survived by her husband Frank Lamiano of Troy; and her beloved children, Dean Lamiano (Phyllis) of Maryland, Peter Lamiano, Robert Lamiano (Amy) and Valerie Lamiano Bendetti (Tony), all of Troy. She is also the much loved grandmother to Talia, Joshua, Sarah, Ian, Nicholas, Vincent and Dominic and great-grandmother to Aria and Sidney. The funeral service for Carol will be held on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at The Bocketti Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Carol's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to The Community Hospice especially to Darren, Sandy, and Wendy who provided compassion and care throughout her illness. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Carol's memory to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany NY 12208.







