Wiltse, Carol Ann COHOES Carol Ann Wiltse, 63 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Barbara (Williams) Wiltse III. Carol Ann is survived by her loving sisters, Kathleen Wiltse, and Susan Wiltse (Glenn VanEtten); her nephews, Christopher Renslow and James Wiltse; as well as her sister-in-law Marybeth Wiltse; her aunt June Williams; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Wiltse; her stepfather John Monahan Sr.; and her uncle James D. Williams. Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to Carol Ann's family at danielkenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
