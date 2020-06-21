Goodman, Carol B. BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. Carol B. Goodman, 66 of Boynton Beach, Fla. passed away on June 12, 2020. Carol was born in Cumberland, Md. to Muriel (Schur) Goodman and the late Alvin Goodman. Carol spent her school years in Albany, where she attended The Milne School and later earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the University at Albany. After a career in corporate management in New York City, Carol moved to Boynton Beach, where she lived for many happy years. Carol loved animals, including wildlife and, especially, her own dogs. She was creative and had a wonderful appreciation of art. Carol was bright, charismatic, and had an engaging smile. In recent years Carol reunited with her college classmate, Bob, their love for each grew and they became inseparable. Together they enjoyed music concerts, adventures in Lake Powell, zip-lining and scuba diving in the Keys. Carol is survived by her partner, Robert F. O'Grady Jr. and his children of Casa Grande, Ariz.; her mother, Muriel of Albany; her sister, Gail Goodman Snitkoff (Louis) of Albany; and her brother, Fred Goodman (MJ) of Niskayuna. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be private. To honor Carol's memory, please consider a donation to The Marine Mammal Center, the Wildlife Conservation Society, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.