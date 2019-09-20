|
Liburdi, Carol C. WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. Carol C. Liburdi, 75 of Woodcliff Lake, passed away on September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 23, in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019