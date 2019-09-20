Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Liburdi, Carol C. WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. Carol C. Liburdi, 75 of Woodcliff Lake, passed away on September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 23, in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
