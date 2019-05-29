Campbell- Joralemon, Carol ALBANY Carol J. Campbell-Joralemon passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. It was a very fitting day as she loved Memorial Day and always supported our veterans. An angel has left us and she will be missed. Born on October 17, 1947, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Zenith Campbell. She was also predeceased by her loving partner, Robert "Bobby" Glastetter, incredibly loving sister, Joanne Campbell; and loving parents-in-law Nathan Paul and Dorothy Belle Joralemon. Carol worked for over 33 years for Farm Family Insurance as part of the executive team. She was very loyal up to the day she retired. Carol loved spending time with her family, going for walks, playing scratch offs and camping with Bobby in their van. Most importantly however, she was a loving, dedicated and wonderful mother. She loved being a "hockey mom" and she never missed a single one of her son's hockey games or practices. Carol was a kind, gentle and selfless person with a huge heart. Carol is survived by her beloved son, Scott Paul (Heather) Joralemon; grandchildren, Ella Rae and Nathan Paul Joralemon; brothers, William Campbell III and Wayne (Barbara) Campbell; sister, Christine (Kelly) Wilber; and niece, Shannon (Jesse) Wilber- Warren. CJ's celebration of life memorial will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Shaker Ridge Country Club, 802 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany on Friday, May 31. Please join us for a BBQ and a beverage in Carol's honor - all are welcome. A short ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the staff's name to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at www.daughtersofsarah.org or by mail to Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. Please indicate you would like the donation to go to the amazing and caring staff who took such wonderful care of Carol. To express condolences, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019