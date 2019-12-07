Goodwin, Carol Drake GUILDERLAND Carol Drake Goodwin, 76, died at her home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Albany, Carol was the daughter of the late Theresa Loguidice and Ralph H. Drake. She was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and received her secretary degree from Mildred Elly. She also studied journalism at SUNY Albany. Carol retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Albany and then worked 10 years at CDPHP before leaving to take care of her mother in her final years. Because of her love of children she also worked as a "lunch lady" at Westmere Elementary. Carol was a life member of the Westmere Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and held many different officer positions in the organization. She was a devout Catholic and attended mass at Christ Our Light and Christ the King churches. She also taught Sunday school at Christ the King. Carol loved shopping, watching cooking shows and cooking for family, time with her beloved dog Oscar, reading, crocheting, ceramics and pottery. Carol was always supporting and loving her family and friends and she certainly loved throwing a good party. Carol was the wife of the late William T. Goodwin; mother of Teresa Creamer (William); sister of the late Ralph H. Drake Jr.; aunt of Ralph Drake III (Lisa), William Drake and Elizabeth Drake (Brian); cousin of Mary Ann Murphy (Michael) and Mary Bennett (Greg). She is also survived by several other cousins. The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, from the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie and at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland, NY, 12084. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial donations to Christ the King Church would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019