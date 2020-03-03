Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc 7751 Merrick Rd Rome , NY 13440 (315)-337-2950 Send Flowers Obituary

Grey, Carol Elizabeth ROME, N.Y. Carol Elizabeth Grey, age 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26 2020, at The Abraham House in Rome, N.Y. after a long hospitalization for kidney disease. She was born January 7, 1935, the third of seven children, to Frank and Mary Shutler Dunham in Hammond, N.Y. After graduating from Hammond Central School, where she played softball and basketball, she completed nurse's training at St. Lawrence State Hospital in Ogdensburg, N.Y. Carol worked as a nurse at the E.J. Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay, N.Y. until she married Edward Grey in 1960. They were married 55 years until his death in 2015. Carol enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone with her relatives and hosting their young children at her house. She loved country and western music, figure skating, and watching Dancing With the Stars. She is survived by a son, Ernest (Meilia) Grey, Rome; a daughter, Priscilla Wiley, Albany; four grandsons, Matthew, Owen and Connor Grey and Gordon Wiley; a sister-in-law, Cathy Dunham, Hammond, and many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by a son, Scott in 1996; her six siblings and five of their spouses; Betty McCarthy (Ralph), Kathleen Reed (Charles), Allen Dunham, Phyllis Dumoulin (Jack), Virginia Bogart (Ed Arquette), and Charles Daniel Dunham (Sue). The family wants to recognize the dedicated and humanitarian staffs at The Terrace at Woodland Assisted Living Facility Memory Unit, Rome, the Upstate University Medical Center, Syracuse and The Abraham House, Rome. Please join us in celebrating her life at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Road, Rome, NY 13440, on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. Calling hours are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial will take place in Memory Gardens, Albany, N.Y. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to The Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY, 13440 or The Terrace at Woodland, 8299 Turin Rd., Rome, NY, 13440. To offer online condolences, please visit



