Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Elizabeth Igoe. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Gabriel the Archangel Church 3040 Hamburg St. Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Igoe, Carol Elizabeth ROTTERDAM Carol Elizabeth (Radigan) Igoe, 81, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late William J. Radigan and Margaret (Fennell) Radigan. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955. Carol was a former employee of the New York Telephone Company as well as Mohawk Airlines. Carol resided in Rotterdam from 1967 until 2019. She was a devout communicant of St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam and taught religious education for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Igoe who passed in 2017. They were married on May 1, 1965, and had over 50 wonderful years together enriched by their cherished family to whom they both dedicated their lives to. Carol was the beloved mother of Valerie (David) Beck of Rotterdam and Michelle (Joseph) Jarvais also of Rotterdam. Cherished grandmother of Cody, Kyle and Keegan Jarvais, as well as Tyler and Tee Beck. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who carried a special place in her heart. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in memory of Carol E. Igoe. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Igoe, Carol Elizabeth ROTTERDAM Carol Elizabeth (Radigan) Igoe, 81, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late William J. Radigan and Margaret (Fennell) Radigan. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955. Carol was a former employee of the New York Telephone Company as well as Mohawk Airlines. Carol resided in Rotterdam from 1967 until 2019. She was a devout communicant of St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam and taught religious education for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Igoe who passed in 2017. They were married on May 1, 1965, and had over 50 wonderful years together enriched by their cherished family to whom they both dedicated their lives to. Carol was the beloved mother of Valerie (David) Beck of Rotterdam and Michelle (Joseph) Jarvais also of Rotterdam. Cherished grandmother of Cody, Kyle and Keegan Jarvais, as well as Tyler and Tee Beck. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who carried a special place in her heart. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in memory of Carol E. Igoe. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close