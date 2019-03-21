Weitz, Carol Elizabeth PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Carol Elizabeth Weitz, 87, passed on to Heaven on March 17, 2019. She was born to Johanna and A. Ray Baxter in Albany, N.Y., where she later met the love of her life, William D. Weitz. Their married life started in Albany, followed by moves to Westport, Conn., Dallas, and finally a well-deserved and thoroughly enjoyed retirement in Punta Gorda, Fla. They relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. two years ago. Family was always first in Carol's life, she was also a thoughtful, generous, and caring friend to many. She shared her talents by volunteering in their kids' schools, hospitals, and especially in their churches. She was especially active in the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church as a Deacon-many were blessed to be in her "flock". She played a mean hand of bridge. Carol was predeceased by her beloved, Bill. She is survived by her thankful children, Janice (Peter) Kent of Oceanport, N.J., David (Joanne), of Ballston Spa, N.Y., and Robert of Westport, Conn. She was grandmother extraordinaire to Ryan (Andrea), Trevor, and Abby (Blake) Teachey. She cherished her great-grandchildren, Clifford Ryan Kent, William Walker Kent, and Caroline Eisele Teachey. She also leaves the family she's known all her life, her sister, Beverly (Ronald) Noll and cousin, Joanne Goodwin. A service and witness to the Resurrection will be held in the Memorial Garden at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church; 11330 Burnt Store Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Donations in her honor may be made to the church at the address above. A graveside service for Carol and Bill will be held at Albany, NY Rural Cemetery when the weather is warmer.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019