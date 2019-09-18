Walsh, Carol Frances Manning SAND LAKE Carol Frances Manning Walsh, 82, a lifelong resident of Taborton Road, died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Warren Center in Queensbury after a long illness. Born in Troy, Carol was the daughter of the late Lester F. and Charlotte F. Palmer Manning. Carol was raised in Taborton and was a 1955 graduate of the Averill Park High School. She went on to obtain her R.N. diploma from Albany Medical School of Nursing in 1958. She had worked at the OB/GYN at Samaritan Hospital in Troy and also did private duty nursing. Carol was a charter member of the Sand Lake Ambulance and an honorary member of the Taborton Fire Co. Survivors include her children, Carolyn M. (late Gary) Marcantonio of Glens Falls, John P. (Teri Dunworth) Walsh of Sand Lake, Kelly F. Walsh of Kalamazoo, Mich.; and her grandsons, Nicholas and Joshua Marcantonio. At Carol's request, services will be private with interment in the Taborton Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Carol F. Walsh may be made to the Taborton Fire Co., 861 Taborton Road, Sand Lake, NY, 12153 or the Albany Medical Center NICU, 43 New Scotland Ave., Mail code 118, Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 18, 2019