LaBombard, Carol G. RAVENA Carol G. LaBombard, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her home with her loving family by her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Bernard LaBombard Sr. and Blanche L. Dushane in Bethlehem. Carol worked as an administrative assistant for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health, retiring after 19 years of service. Carol was well known in the community of Ravena where she was always out walking and chatting with friends. She was very strong willed and will be remembered as such. Carol is survived by her daughters, Debra A. Lamberson (William Baranowski), and Kim M. Horan; grandchildren, Marie L. Ginter, and Brandi L. Tobin; great-grandchildren, Sarah Ginter, Christopher Ginter, and Jordison Tobin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary B. LaBombard and Bernard LaBombard Jr. Special thank you to caretakers and close friends, Judy Mangione, Danyal Peronie. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, June 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 22, 2019