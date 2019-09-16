DeMarco, Carol Girard MECHANICVILLE Carol Girard DeMarco, 78 of Pruyn Hill, died Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph A. DeMarco who died on July 10, 2017; and her sister and best friend Kathy Girard. Survivors include her loving children: Anthony (Jennifer) DeMarco of Stillwater, Kenneth (Carol) DeMarco and Joseph (Jodi) DeMarco both of Mechanicville and Laurie (John) LeClaire of Stillwater; and beloved grandchildren: Colby, Maya, Austin, Trevor and Kali DeMarco and Morgyn and Kierra LeClaire. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either , or Community Hospice in respectful memory of Carol A. DeMarco. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 16, 2019