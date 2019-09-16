Carol Girard DeMarco (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Girard DeMarco.
Service Information
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DeMarco, Carol Girard MECHANICVILLE Carol Girard DeMarco, 78 of Pruyn Hill, died Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph A. DeMarco who died on July 10, 2017; and her sister and best friend Kathy Girard. Survivors include her loving children: Anthony (Jennifer) DeMarco of Stillwater, Kenneth (Carol) DeMarco and Joseph (Jodi) DeMarco both of Mechanicville and Laurie (John) LeClaire of Stillwater; and beloved grandchildren: Colby, Maya, Austin, Trevor and Kali DeMarco and Morgyn and Kierra LeClaire. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either , or Community Hospice in respectful memory of Carol A. DeMarco. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.