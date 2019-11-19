|
Bryce, Carol Gray TROY Carol Gray Bryce, 96 of Beechwood Apartments, Burdett Avenue, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter of George Lewis Gray and Olive Penrose Gray. Carol was a graduate of Troy High school and Russell Sage College, class of '44. Carol was married to James Earl Bryce Jr. for 72 years. They resided in Eagle Mills, and Wilmington, N.C. and summered at Forest Lake Park, Grafton, where they enjoyed paddle boating, picking blueberries, long walks, baking cookies, muffins, pies and macaroni and cheese for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol was a wife, mother and homemaker and active citizen of the communities where she lived. She was a devoted member of Brunswick Church where she was an elder, deacon, member of The Woman's Auxiliary and often managed church suppers. She was also a member of the Troy Boys Club Board of Directors and Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center Board. For many years Carol was a Tamarac High School substitute teacher and was a lifetime member of the Brittonkill P.T.A. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Grantland E. (Lisa) Bryce of San Diego, and Alan G. (Sue) Bryce of Linwood, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Reid, Alan H. (Anita) Bryce, Jeffrey H. (Elizabeth) Bryce, Eric (Cari) Bryce, Gayle (Robbie) Moss and Tyler and Sean Bryce; and 12 great-grandchildren, Connor and Skylar Reid, Grantland, William, Declan and James Bryce, Bodhi and Breck Bryce and Evan, Caitlin and Owen Bryce and Grayson Moss. Relatives and friends may call at the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Lane, Troy, on Thursday, November 21, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. with Reverend Henry Kim, Pastor, officiating. A private interment will be in Brookside Cemetery, Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carol Bryce to the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Lane, Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019